I am outraged by vicious Democrat attacks on President Trump. “I’m the greatest President in American history” — he told us so himself. Democrats whine that no one is above the law, including the president. Wrong!
Despicable traitors, they tried to impeach him and failed. His re-election will Keep America Great. Constitution schmonstitution — a cheap scrap of wastepaper when it blocks Trump’s holy agenda. He was perfect in ignoring Congressional subpoenas and patriotically teargassing protesters in the way of his Bible-glorifying photo-op. They’re lucky he didn’t order them shot, the First Amendment scum. He’s justly above the law, backed by loyal Republican patriots who go to white evangelical church with him every day and twice on Sundays to condemn LGBT heathen.
When the pandemic hit in January, the Trump White House clairvoyantly trumpeted no problem, fake news, another Democrat humbug to hurt our emperor’s re-election by torpedoing the economy. Face masks? Social distancing? Balderdash for sissies. Our macho president scorns such effeminate cowardice; why shouldn’t we? Intravenous Clorox is far more effective and permanent.
Tear immigrant families apart by confiscating their kids? Those “murders and rapists” deserve it, and “American is full.” Wall ’em off. Mass shootings with over 200 killed and wounded? Baloney overhyped by the “enemy of the people” Democrat press trying to smear our gun-rights president. Victims’ rights? They’re dead anyway. Separation of church and state? No way! Let’s force Democrat atheists to pay for our kids’ crucial religious indoctrination. God is a Republican.
Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman (a two-bit, 4-star general) criticizing Trump’s leadership? That Judas is outranked by Commander-in-Chief Trump, who should fire him immediately (the Pope criticizes? Fire him, too). Everybody knows that our president served courageously in Vietnam —- he’s a decorated war hero, unlike “loser” John McCain. Draft-dodger Trump? An odious lie.
President Trump has called fossil-fuel global warming a Democrat “Chinese hoax” — so obvious! Big oil dark money vital to buy his re-election far outweighs the future of the planet. Vile slanders of the world’s greatest golfer make my blood boil. “Democrat” — loathsome expletive! Keep America Great by re-electing the greatest president in American history. MAGA!
KAG! Sincerely, your fair and balanced Fox News commentator,
JOHN K. HERPEL
P.O. Box 35
Acworth
