Less than one third of Granite Staters have heard of the Executive Council; perhaps you’ve never heard of it either.
In the current six-way Executive Council District 2 race, over $500,000 has been raised by three candidates in Concord (all lawyers) — the most cash-flooded Executive Council race in history. Why — in one of the safest “blue” seats in our state for an office very few even know about — would over $500,000 need to be raised for a few Concord lawyers? Perhaps it’s because the interests of folks retaining political power is being prioritized over the needs of small towns and cities struggling just to survive.
If you live on the Vermont border and wonder why the Hinsdale or Vilas Bridge repair projects always get bumped every year, it’s the Executive Council that didn’t prioritize them. If you’re a same-sex couple denied adoption by Bethany Christian Services, a DeVos-family adoption agency, the Executive Council funded them with taxpayer dollars in 2017. And if you live in rural New Hampshire surrounded by the beauty of our natural resources and wonder how a former lobbyist for the environmentally destructive Northern Pass project could be our Fish & Game commissioner — again, the Executive Council. Its immense power depends on leaving you in the dark and on electing a councilor who is comfortable with that.
The story these lobbyist checks tell is that Concord is off limits unless you can foot the bill, and that young, LGBTQ, working-class, unknown future leaders of our state are not welcome at the table. I’ve never shied away from taking on corporate interests, most recently when I represented myself and my main street business at the N.H. Supreme Court against Facebook.
You won’t find corporate lobbyist checks in my report — but what you will find is over 800 contributions from folks who share this vision of our collective potential. I’m proud that our campaign is harnessing the potential of New Hampshire’s future: clean, green, queer, pro-choice and thriving, where our schools are fairly funded because our property tax structure is more equitable.
The pandemic has reminded us that true leadership, rooted in shared values, cannot be bought. True leadership has a moral compass that guides us to stand up for justice, and act swiftly in times of crisis. True leadership says: It’s time we write our own story.
EMMETT SOLDATI
7 Prospect St., Somersworth
(This writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for N.H. Executive Council in District 2.)
