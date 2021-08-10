Vasili Alexandrovich Arkhipov was a Soviet naval officer credited with casting the single vote that prevented a Soviet nuclear strike (and, presumably, all-out nuclear war) during the Cuban Missile Crisis. I was a participant in that blockade as a sailor on the U.S.S. Enterprise CVA(N) 65.
Arkhipov was one of the top officers on a submarine that had been ordered to fire torpedoes at the ships in the blockade. Thus, Arkhipov not only saved my life but also the life of the planet. Such an attack likely would have caused a major global thermonuclear response which, as Noam Chomsky described, could have destroyed much of the world.
As flotilla commander and second-in-command of the diesel-powered submarine B-59, only Arkhipov refused to authorize the captain’s use of nuclear torpedoes against the United States Navy, a decision requiring the agreement of all three senior officers aboard. Typically, Russian submarines armed with the “special weapon” only required the captain to get authorization from the political officer to launch a nuclear torpedo, but due to Arkhipov’s position as flotilla commander, B-59’s captain also was required to gain Arkhipov’s approval.
Immediately upon return to Russia, many crew members were treated with disgrace from their superiors. One admiral told them “It would have been better if you’d gone down with your ship.” Olga, Arkhipov’s wife, even said “he didn’t like talking about it; he felt they hadn’t appreciated what they had gone through.” In 2002, retired Commander Vadim Pavlovich Orlov, a participant in the events, held a press conference revealing that the subs were armed with nuclear torpedoes and that Arkhipov was the reason those devices had not been fired.
Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., an advisor for the John F. Kennedy administration and a historian, continued this thought by stating “This was not only the most dangerous moment of the Cold War. It was the most dangerous moment in human history. Peace campaigner Milan Rai has written that Oct. 27 should be celebrated as Arkhipov Day.
Arkhipov continued in Soviet Naval service, commanding submarines and later submarine squadrons. He was promoted to rear admiral in 1975, and became head of the Kirov Naval Academy. He was promoted to vice admiral in 1981 and retired in the mid 1980s. He subsequently settled in Kupavna, where he died on Aug. 19, 1998.
