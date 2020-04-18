Sadly, this 50th anniversary of Earth Day comes in the midst of a pandemic. To all those on the front lines, thank you.
To those with time, please consider that post-World War II prosperity came with increasing costs, from oil spills and mining disasters to the Cuyahoga River catching fire in 1969. Millions of people around the world demanded, and we got, clean air and water protections.
Now, clean air and water safeguards are being rolled back, including oil and gas industry methane regulations. Methane is a super greenhouse gas with 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide. This is catastrophic for our climate, economy, safety and health.
This pandemic reminds us that science is based on facts, careful analyses and consensus. It also shows that preparation is better than getting caught off guard. In September 2019, the World Bank and the World Health Organization warned that the world was underpreparing for the next disease outbreak, advising that the cost of preparing, at $3.4 billion, is dwarfed by the catastrophic economic costs of more than $3 trillion.
Climate science warns burning fossil fuels causes severe storms, droughts and glacial melting. Our current burn rate raises temperatures by 7 degrees Fahrenheit and sea level rise of 10 feet by 2100. If we can keep temperature increases below 3.5° F (2° Celsius) we’ll add about a foot of sea level rise.
We need action. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR763, puts money in every household budget and brings greenhouse gas emissions down 90 percent by 2050. To learn more and act on climate change, please join UnitingFromHome.eventbrite.com with Citizens’ Climate Lobby members on April 25.
JON KONDOS
P.O. Box 584
Spofford
