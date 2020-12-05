Everyone has a different view on something, whether it’s racial justice, border regulations, taxes, gun rights, climate change or anything else. Every person agrees or disagrees on something. We can disagree but still respect each other’s reasoning.
However, most often, our heated arguments or passionate debates create a split between all kinds of friendships and allegiances. This split causes us to become hateful and ignore the other “side” that’s been created. We do unfair things like unfollow on social media claiming that, “It’s just because of their hateful comments and unfair actions.” Then, viciously and sometimes violently, we “defend” our beliefs when the other side might just be defending theirs.
Sometimes, we are actually defending against others. However, many more times, peaceful stating of opinions has been interpreted as violent attacks. And so you see, you have fueled the raging fire of hateful misunderstanding.
My hope is that people can agree to disagree and that respectful conversations will not be seen as a battle to attack or defend. Please be kind.
ASHER ELBERS
130 Old Settlers Road
Alstead
Commented
