Newly elected Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia doesn’t believe in wearing a face mask to protect not only herself from COVID, but others around her. She recently tweeted:
“In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks,” Greene continued. “My body, my choice.”
Wait! What? “My body, my choice.”?
Really? Since when?
The hypocrisy still continues to astound ...
TERRI O’RORKE
34 Hillside Ave.
Keene
