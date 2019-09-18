The U.S. population has always been prone to fads. In 1958 the Wham-O toy company made a killing on Hula Hoops. Purportedly, enterprising entrepreneurs bent a plastic tube into a circular shape and stapled it at one end. It was a hit; everyone had to have one. The device quickly took the U.S. by storm and adults from coast to coast, ranging from the ordinary to the sophisticated, were fervently twirling and spinning the simple gadget to a fever pitch.
The elementary apparatus ignited a craze that rapidly spread worldwide. What is seldom reported is that while Americans were wildly preoccupied with outdoing each other with their Hula Hoops, the Russians were putting satellites into orbit. Did the Russians play a role in the dissemination of the toy? We’ll probably never know.
That was 60-plus years ago, and until recently, a possible enemy distraction of such massive proportions had not occurred again. But a new player has emerged — human-induced climate change. The ridiculousness of encouraging people to blame their neighbors for the weather is not without precedent. Entire populations were wiped out by other populations in ancient wars to ensure good crops with ample rainfall. All that is needed is a reasonably superficial argument that other people are causing bad weather.
What’s particularly alarming about the fad of anthropogenic climate change is the number of money-grubbing “experts” that have hitched their wagons to it. When experts are being paid to push a narrative, their status as experts is as tainted as the tobacco industry’s studies on cigarette use.
In addition, older Americans remember when schools banned Hula Hoops from the grounds as threats to student attention. Today, tax-addicted teachers unions are involved in brainwashing students to climate-change ideology because it will generate taxation oppression of the people — follow the money.
You don’t have to be a genius to figure out that while Americans are spying and dropping a dime on fellow Americans for using plastic straws, the Chinese are quietly and methodically preparing to take over the world. In a world where our grandchildren gaze vacuously into screens made of Chinese technology, the outlook is not optimistic.
We don’t want to make the mistake of trading Hula Hoops for Sputniks again. American social media giants are already colluding with the Chinese to surveil Chinese populations and it will ensnare us as well if we are not vigilant.
Climate changes on its own; the Chinese know that and so should we.
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
