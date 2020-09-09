President Truman warned in 1950, “Once a government is committed to … silencing the voice of opposition, [it goes] … down the path of increasingly repressive measures until … everyone lives in fear.” Yet today, regarding COVID-19 mandates and treatments, our government and mainstream media are pushing a single narrative while censoring all others.
Over 40 peer-reviewed hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) studies show its effectiveness against COVID-19 (c19study.com). 55 percent of 33,700 physicians surveyed globally reported using HCQ; it was rated highest among all treatments (bit.ly/2CqCeug). Countries implementing HCQ treatments early in the progression of COVID-19 experienced extraordinarily low mortality (HCQTrial.com).
Despite HCQ being used safely since 1955, the CDC, mainstream media, YouTube, Google and Facebook have decided that you shouldn’t know the truth. Even frontline doctors are being fired for sharing that they used HCQ to successfully treat their own patients.
Might this be because HCQ, unpatentable and less than $1/dose — compared to Remdesivir at over $3,000 — isn’t going to make Big Pharma rich? Or is it because if people knew about the efficacy of HCQ, they would realize that COVID-19 is not as dangerous as advertised and that extreme measures like social distancing, lockdowns and vaccines are not necessary?
It’s sensible for the sick and immune-compromised to wear masks, but standard medical guidance for healthy people in community settings has long been that masks are ineffective (see this meta-analysis: bit.ly/3fT6OKF). The CDC, the WHO, and medical associations all said the same for decades — until 2020. Did the science really change overnight?
You don’t need a medical degree to understand that:
The disclaimer printed on the side of the medical mask box, “will not provide any protection against COVID-19,” means just what it says;
Cloth masks cannot stop microscopic airborne virus particles;
Masks block normal oxygen intake and concentrate CO2, viruses and bacteria.
The WHO finally conceded that asymptomatic transmission is rare. This means if you’re healthy, asymptomatic, and haven’t spent at least 10 minutes with a sick person, the likelihood you’re transmitting anything is effectively zero.
Today, “it’s just a mask.” Tomorrow it will be “just a vaccine.” Later it will be “just an immunity passport” and China-like levels of mass surveillance. Despite the ridicule and character assassination, many intelligent, caring and politically diverse scientists, doctors, journalists and citizens are bravely sounding the alarm on the fear-mongering control agenda that is rapidly eroding our basic liberties and turning the U.S. into a totalitarian state.
JOHN-MICHAEL DUMAIS
10 Foster St.
Keene
