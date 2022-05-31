We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
There’s some crazy thinking coming out of the Republican Party these days. This isn’t just the fringe either — the crazies have already taken over in much of the Deep South and rural Midwest. It seems they’re coming for New Hampshire next. Here are a few of the good ideas coming from the new GOP.
If it wasn’t for “massive fraud,” Trump would be president.
Elementary school teachers are telling children how to be gay.
The Biden administration is hiding a cell of child-trafficking pedophiles in government.
Fully automatic assault weapons should be legal, because the 2nd Amendment.
Jan. 6 wasn’t an insurrection, it was just some unruly tourists, egged on by the FBI and BLM agitators waving Confederate flags.
White men are being discriminated against, especially by women who went to college.
A worldwide cabal of Jews is systematically replacing white people with dark-skinned people.
A fertilized egg or fetus is a person.
A fertilized egg or fetus has more rights than the woman carrying it, because it is immaculate and she has sinned.
More people have been killed by the COVID vaccines than by the disease itself.
Legislation is pending in some states criminalizing the wearing of protective masks in schools.
