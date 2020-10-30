This is my response to “Trump’s plan to win, over our dead bodies,” by Sharon Phennah (Oct. 12).
Dictatorship? Watch the desperate far left. Desperate, as everything they have tried to do from Ukraine, Russia, impeachment has failed since Donald Trump was elected to their complete flabbergast and dismay four years ago.
They will stop at nothing to be the dictators.
And they lie, censor and scheme so strongly.
I’m not talking about Republican vs. Democrat; not at all — respect on all sides. I am talking about the desperate socialist left wing.
They are using scare tactics and the supposed COVID pandemic as a coup.
So desperate.
Unfortunately, far too few here in the land of the free and the brave seem to have the critical thinking skills and/or history and science background necessary to sort things out. Someone once said, “Conclusions are what you come to when you get tired of thinking.”
Looks like we have a lot of tired thinkers.
As a comparison, yearly on average, 440,000 people in the United States die due to iatrogenic death — death caused by medical error.
Gasp! If that is the case, shut down all the doctors and hospitals, we can’t possibly have people dying.
People die, and so-called COVID deaths are not anything out of the norm. Much more heart disease, diabetes, cancer … but …
“No, it’s all because of Donald Trump!”
Even insinuating such at thing is beyond ridiculous.
As a Trump supporter, I do strongly disagree with his enthusiasm for the “vaccine.” This vaccine will unleash hell. And … we don’t need a vaccine. We need healthy bodies and healthy spirits and minds; bodies that understand how to deal with germs and spirits and minds that understand when they’re being taken to the bank.
We have tragically altered normal human life as we know in seven months on nothing but a lie. Tragically, on every single level imaginable. We need to be taking off the masks, breathing in fresh air and allowing our brains to receive enough oxygen to think new thoughts not brought to us by CNN, David Muir, Big Pharma, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, etc.
There is that election coming, though, and Nancy Pelosi, et. al., are desperate. They control the media, so be sure that if you don’t take the time to investigate below the surface, you will be an easy target for their propaganda.
Then … if “they win,” remind yourself of the good ole days under Donald Trump.
REBECCA MONTRONE
75 Winter St., Keene
