Mike Moffett, a Loudon Republican, and opposer of critical thinking in schools, just asked the ACLU executive director, “ There are academic people out there in New Hampshire and everywhere, who advocate in classes ... for ideologies, for movements, and for people who favor the violent overthrow of our government. Is this treasonous, seditious behavior in classrooms OK with you?”
Moffett must have been asleep on Jan. 6, 2021, when people of his ilk launched a terrorist act against our Capitol and committed treason in the process. There wasn’t one single left-wing professor participating in that assault.
Moffett and his anti-intellectual associates are scared to death of critical thinking. What exactly is critical thinking? Critical thinking emerges when “troubled knowledge,” “divisive concepts” and controversial topics create cognitive dissonance — a state of discomfort occurring when established beliefs become in conflict with alternative perspectives that are persuasive and plausible. To relieve the discomfort, the conflicted person may discard their old beliefs, put them on hold, or keep them but now that person knows the other side of the argument with which he may still disagree.
Following cognitive dissonance, a process called cognitive restructuring occurs, whereby the previously held beliefs are no longer looked at in the same way. Even if the person does not change their belief, they can understand and articulate the opposing perspective. In the future, other information can reactivate the inner conflict and may cause a change in beliefs or not.
All societies have cultural myths which they cherish, and sometimes these maintain beliefs that preserve destructive policies, laws, rules and structures. These myths need to be deconstructed to get at their underlying assumptions and their accuracy and integrity. They need to be critically examined so that they are not used in ways that hurt people.
Professors are the first ones to be arrested, tortured, exiled and killed when authoritarian leaders try to or take over a country. That is because professors tend to question authority and rely on evidence when examining past and present injustices.
The Republican Party has morphed into a radical, right-wing organization that seeks to control women and reward the rich. It is opposed to democracy, diversity, pluralism, dissent and regulation. Higher education is the last bastion of freedom and the pursuit of truth. Authoritarianism is a very dangerous system that is rearing its ugly head in New Hampshire and everywhere.
LEO SANDY
Chesterfield
