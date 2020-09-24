We still have freedom of speech, the right to vote and the right to bear arms (but not the right to bare faces) — so technically, legally speaking, we are not yet living in a fascist state. However, one of the most menacing features of a totalitarian society is how difficult it becomes to tell the difference between your employer and the government. I haven’t been able to tell the difference for about six months.
Make no mistake, this pandemic is the greatest gift imaginable to those who want to consolidate power and diminish our Constitution. All Americans should familiarize themselves with a simple two-word term that describes the greatest threat to our future: scientific fascism.
One may dispute the claims of religion — one can argue over politics — but who can contest the rule of science? After all, our local authorities and job site managers are simply being strictly objective — merely following the data!
And what is something so small, fragile and eccentric as the individual’s right to choose, compared to that?
LUKE BUCKHAM
