On New Hampshire television news I heard comments by Republicans regarding Democrats for our election cycle. Democrats are not socialists. With Bernie labeled a socialist, all Democratic presidential candidates have been erroneously labeled socialists.
The Democrats are not after disbanding Social Security; it is Republicans who are talking attacking Social Security.
Bernie, Biden, Pete, Beto, Klobuchar, Tulsi, Steyer, Bennet, Delaney and Warren have personally responded to my questions and they are in support of Social Security. Candidates have different versions of how to strengthen Social Security, with many saying to lift the cap, now at $132,900, to different figures.
Beyond lifting the cap, presidential candidates are being asked to fix the COLA (cost of living adjustment) — an inadequate formula for seniors’ expenses — to fix the system whereby most of the COLA increase goes to offset increased Medicare costs, instead of addressing other increases of costs; and what the candidate will do to fix the $17,529 average Social Security received in a year.
Those receiving less than that figure pay for their Medicare, supplemental health insurance premiums and prescription coverage, then try to meet the other expenses of life. People at the bottom end get Medicaid, which they do not personally pay for, while we struggle with health-insurance costs. The money left in Social Security checks, for many of us, does not pay market rentals (affordable housing costs need addressing).
Seniors are blamed for not having savings to assist their Social Security checks. Most pensions have long since disappeared and without earning livable wages, there is not money to adequately supplement Social Security checks. Do not blame the workers who are in a system that was set up with pensions and higher wages as part of the “legs of the stool.”
We need livable wages, job security and pensions reinstated. Putting money into the investment system is not where retirees need their monthly income; greatly reduced checks during the 2008 downturn would have been intolerable. Beyond fixing the system of today’s workers, we need to install a system that works for the current retirees who pay for their medical coverage and do not have enough Social Security money left to meet life’s expenses, while keeping the Social Security system an earned benefit.
Democrats “taking away” are not factual comments and are a distraction from an assumption that seniors are doing well in this system, which needs adjustments for the security of seniors.
KATHLEEN R. ALLEN
P.O. Box 143, West Peterborough
(This writer is New Hampshire coordinator of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.)
