An interesting parallel exists in modern times. Although the U.S. was established less than 250 years ago, it may be going down in an accelerated fashion for many of the same reasons that brought about the collapse of the Roman Empire. Rome itself lasted for over a thousand years, but its glory days as an empire began falling apart after about 500. Its resources were chronically stretched with a military presence in foreign districts designed to expand power and influence, not for the people of the empire, but to ensure the continuation of Rome’s control authority.
Like Rome, America today is under the thumb of tolerated de facto foreign invasions mostly in the form of uncontrolled mass migrations turning its civilized territories into chaotic, lawless idiocracies. The U.S. Deep State, like Rome’s leadership, is densely corrupted with the self-preservation of centrally planned bureaucracies designed to maintain a status quo unable to quickly and adequately respond to threats that can topple law and order, fail to preserve cultural traditions and ensure the peaceful interactions of its citizens.
The sycophantic alliance of America’s liberal press with the Deep State dovetails quite nicely with the laments of Juvenal, a first-century Roman satirical poet who complains of “Bread and Circuses.” Roman plebian society was constantly distracted with promises of free food and entertainment for votes to keep established Roman leadership in place. As in the U.S., the people of Rome began to feel they were owed a basic existence that became more extravagant over time.
The fourth estate in America, Hollywood and much of the entertainment industry have become the right-hand man of the U.S. Deep State. They are the circus aspect of smoke-and-mirrors in tandem with the Pretorian Guard (FBI, DOJ, NSA, FISA Courts and half of U.S. Congress). When a leader emerged in Rome that resonated with the people this threatened a power shift from the Roman state to rank and file citizens, so assassination was a common regulating agent. Impeachment in the U.S. today is a modern manifestation of assassination to save the state.
People an ocean away in the U.K. are aware that history repeats itself and they know that Rome died by suicide, not murder; they reject the state to save their country. Americans can save themselves as well because as Yogi Berra said: “It’s déjà vu all over again.” It doesn’t have to be that way.
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.