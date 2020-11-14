I’m starting a new political party. Interested? It’s called The Cry Baby Party and you can recognize us cause we’re wearing diapers and carrying rattles.
Our philosophy is denial. Whenever we’re dealing with a problem that is beyond our intelligence or courage, we deny the problem. Cool, huh? Climate change — doesn’t exist; pandemic — I don’t see it anywhere; lost election — it was rigged. Why waste our time trying to solve problems for people who are suffering? That’s for the Boy Scouts.
Oh wait! We already have that party — The Republicans!
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
Commented
