I’m starting a new political party. Interested? It’s called The Cry Baby Party and you can recognize us cause we’re wearing diapers and carrying rattles.

Our philosophy is denial. Whenever we’re dealing with a problem that is beyond our intelligence or courage, we deny the problem. Cool, huh? Climate change — doesn’t exist; pandemic — I don’t see it anywhere; lost election — it was rigged. Why waste our time trying to solve problems for people who are suffering? That’s for the Boy Scouts.

Oh wait! We already have that party — The Republicans!

JACK COEY

15 Fairview St.

Keene