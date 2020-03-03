I greatly love the city I live in.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 20, the front door of my card shop at 800 Park Ave. was obliterated by a burglar’s hammer.
The police and security personnel from Amer Electric were on site immediately.
Shortly thereafter, my neighbor Phil Samsel came to work. Samsel owns Salem Door and Hardware, a longtime local business. He noticed right away that we were freezing to death. Within minutes, I had a door and hardware. The door was a piece of 3’x9’ cardboard and the hardware was a roll of duct tape. The job was done.
If you ever have a chance to chat with Phil on any topic, it will be very interesting and I guarantee that by the end of the conversation, your head will be spinning and you will be in good humor. He is a good man.
DICK COMERFORD
Owner, The Dugout Collection
800 Park Ave.
Keene
