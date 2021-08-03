Many people wonder how up to 40 percent of the electorate believe that Joe Biden is not the duly elected president. How absurd to believe the “Big Lie,” they think. No proof has been presented to any court that gave any credence to the accusations of malfeasance at the polling stations around the country.
Here’s how this happens. When regular people with no bias start to notice that the mainstream media not only is slanted against a candidate but then engages in an open four-year vendetta to get him removed from office by any means they had at their disposal, and he is removed, people become suspicious. When the Democratic Party spends four years using every tool possible in their tool kit to get him removed from office, including two impeachment trials that appeared to be a personal vendetta by the speaker, people are even more suspicious things are not on the up and up.
When the election occurs and some state governments apparently ignore their own election rules in their state constitutions, that cements an average person’s suspicious that there is something crooked going on here.
People in law enforcement will tell you that sometimes they know who did the crime, but they can’t prove it and the person goes free. Some things can’t be proven in court, but you just feel something isn’t kosher. When the term “Big Lie” is pushed and pushed by what people see as a crooked mainstream media, they only become more suspicious. And finally, add to this a former president who keeps saying it was crooked, then you have what we have. A lot of suspicion that something’s just not right.
FRANK BARSTOW
Winchester
