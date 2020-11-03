Our federal government has not wanted to deal with the national debt for decades.
Since 2009, we have added to the long-term unfunded liabilities of the United States $157 trillion. These are unfunded liabilities because we have no debt instruments like bonds or treasury notes to pay for them. We are just piling up this debt at the Federal Reserve on the unfunded mandates at 0 percent interest now.
On the federal debt, we do have debt instruments and are paying interest on the debt. To understand this a little, go to www.usdebtclock.net, where they report live on 3,000 categories of assets and debts as reported by U.S. agencies, 50 states and all the major cities.
When you look at the promises the presidential candidates have made this election cycle, they are talking $6-$11 trillion in additional spending each year for the next 10 years. No one can afford to pay their share of this future debt. As a result, at some point in the future, we will wake up to find that our country is owned by a handful of people who own all the wealth of our country and the world.
To understand this a little go to the www.themoneymasters.com, which talks about the people who manage the monetary systems and central banks of our world. We have close to a 50-to-1 debt to asset ratio at the mega banks of this country. The World Bank, through its central banks in each country, has us pledged by country to see that the debt is paid back, which is owed by the people of each country.
There is a small group of elites in the world banking system, who each control more assets through debt than all the wealth of the U.S. These elites have power groups they have built up around them, that plan to run the world for them.
A handful of mega banks have 80 percent of the assets of this country and through loans nearly 50 times that in debt. Who, behind these banks, owns this massive amount of debt? What are their plans for us when they fully own all the assets of the world? Are we going to like the world they are planning for us or are we going to deeply regret getting ourselves into such insurmountable debt?
BRAD LANE
47 Blake Road
Swanzey
