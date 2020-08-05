Thomas Friedman’s column in The New York Times (July 29) is the best explanation for wearing face masks that I have encountered. In Mr. Friedman’s words:
“Resisting wearing a mask in a pandemic is nothing more than selfish, libertarian nonsense masquerading as a comic-book defense of freedom: “Don’t tread on me, but I can breathe on you.”
(Wearing a mask is) “the most effective and cheapest thing we could do to limit the spread of the virus and get back to work and our kids back to school.”
“Wearing a mask in this pandemic is a sign of respect for your fellow citizens and neighbors — no matter what their race, creed or political affiliation.
Wearing a mask says: “I’m not just concerned about myself. I’m concerned about you, too. We are all part of the same community, the same country and the same struggle to stay healthy.”
Hopefully the Keene City Council agrees with these wise words.
NANCY ANCHARSKI
Keene
