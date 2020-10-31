It is astounding to read about the amounts of money being spent on candidate campaigns. And to wonder: What promises are being made to those donors?
It is hard not to think that those with access to more money are better positioned to purchase more public visibility, have greater access to public platforms and thus reach more voters.
We seem to have made little progress on leveling the playing field in terms of campaign-finance reform. Perhaps we haven’t because we don’t see its value. Throughout our history, there has been a strong belief in American individualism, in the “I” in America, in “my” America. And so, why shouldn’t people be able to contribute as much money as they would like to a particular candidate? Rarely do we realize how much of what we claim as our own successes and accomplishments are due to others, to opportunities that money and access made possible for some of us and not others.
Wouldn’t we all be better served if those elected were committed to the common good? To the betterment of our society for all? The elected would certainly have different views about how to accomplish this, about who is responsible, but they wouldn’t be committed to specific interest groups.
And, if we could make real inroads into campaign finance, then perhaps donors would put their millions of dollars to work in our society — to improve our educational system, our health-care facilities, our criminal justice framework — so that all Americans could enjoy dignity, equality, justice.
That’s the American Dream and hopefully the emphasis is not on dream.
HARRIET K. DiCICCO
P.O. Box 241
Hancock
