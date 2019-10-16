Definition of a coup: a sudden, violent and illegal seizure of political power.
We have never had a coup in America. But let’s redefine a coup and look at what an American coup looks like. On the second day after President Trump’s election, members of the Democratic Party were publicly pronouncing they wanted to impeach the new president. He hadn’t done anything at that point, literally not a thing.
That party has now spent nearly three years in this continuous effort. They keep looking for a crime, somewhere, somehow that just must exist to remove this man from office and negate 60-plus million voters who put him in office. Maybe his business broke the law; maybe he said something wrong on the phone; just maybe he’s done something wrong with the Russians. They have to find something — anything!
An American coup is where you try to shut up the supporters of this president by teaching your supporters to think of them as deplorable, racist citizens. That stops a free flow of opposing ideas for healthy debate and turns neighbors against neighbors or family members against each other. Next, you tell your supporters to verbally attack anyone in public who supports this man or physically attack anyone wearing a MAGA hat. Hurt their business, lose their jobs, threaten violence. Commit violence. Then you plant traitors in the president’s administration that you ask to look for anything that could possibly help impeach him.
The heads of the FBI and CIA decide to promote a false narrative about the new president which in this case fails to take him down. Damn, didn’t work.
Finally you tie up Congress for countless weeks with subpoenaed testimony, looking, looking, looking for anything to impeach this president. Lie to the public, over and over and make it the truth. And finally get the media to twist words and outright lie or never report on positive news related to this man. The casual listener of politics figures he must have done something. Impeach him.
That, my friends, is an American coup. And you are watching it unfold in front of your very eyes.
FRANK BARSTOW
149 Upper Headlands Road
Winchester
Commented
