Okay, Congress is dysfunctional, Democrats are on the esoteric campaign trail (never mind the election is 17 months away), Republicans with authority have sacrificed it to Trump, and that Trump is selling our nation to the highest foreign bidder — the three contenders being Putin, Kim Jung Un and MbS — is crystal clear.
In case he’s only a one-term president, Trump is weakening America enough to be overtaken by one or a coalition of the above.
The latest dismemberment is the removal of our scientists from the USDA, unless they will move to Kansas City, to no offices, by July 15.
Iran is back on the nuclear development trail, Putin has a tacit, smiling, hand-shaking go-ahead to muck up our 2020 election, Kim just got a “yuge” publicity reward for continuing to test missiles, and Trump has made it clear that others (and wishes he could, too) are welcome to murder members of the press. In the past year, Putin has 26 dead journalists notched on his belt and Mohammad bin Salman has one of ours, Khashoggi, and who knows how many others. Concentration camps full of children at our borders, told to drink from the toilet, are now commonplace.
Our allies have been thoroughly disrespected and are beginning to return the favor to this administration. What’s next? Public book burnings and hangings? Pogroms?
What are “we the people” doing about this? Where are the billionaires coming forward to support our scientists who gave us penicillin and innovations that are staples of today’s lifestyle? Where are the Johnson & Johnson heir, others like him, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, movie stars and singers who have the voice and money to combat this complete destruction?
Why aren’t the “suffer the children to come unto me” Jesus-loving Christians demonstrating that love by rescuing those children?
When we think of “The People” in North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, what comes to mind? Are they all fools that could overthrow their dictators if only they would? Are they to be pitied? Or do we think they are complicit in their fate, enjoying their skimpy, fear-ridden lives?
In the 1960s, our “propaganda” included pity for the poor Russian people who, under Communism, had to wait in long lines, had little food and worked under conditions we thought brutal. Do we still think this about authoritarian regimes?
Do we think, “Oh, that will never happen to us?”
