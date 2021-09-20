OK, you, for some reason, do not want to be vaccinated against COVID.
All right, at least think about others and the fact you just might be a carrier. Wear a mask; keep social distance; frequent hand washing; turn away and cover your mouth if you need to sneeze or cough; elbow bumps instead of handshakes.
It doesn’t take a genius to know that those things definitely help to stop the spread. The virus is rising. It is up to responsible citizens do what we can to help stop it.
You folks who have been vaccinated and are using common sense, we thank you.
ELEANOR BALL
Keene
