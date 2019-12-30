I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Mr. Stephen Gilbert, “The Public Muse” and The Keene Sentinel for publishing my Christmas poem “Abijah and the Holy Family” this month.
I’m indeed grateful that each part of this verse was printed in installments during the four weeks of December. I originally asked if it could be done this way when I submitted the work to The Sentinel in late November. With great satisfaction I was so pleased to see The Sentinel circulated it in this manner.
This is rather reminiscent of the kind gesture The Sentinel did for me two years ago when Mr. Paul Miller and The Sentinel ran my holiday story “An Advent Wreath” during the entire month of December.
Somehow I just can’t let go of the past, as they say. When I was a child (in the 1960s), The Sentinel ran a family-friendly continuing story between Thanksgiving and Christmas revolving around a holiday theme. For me, it’s nice to revisit those sentimental times like that, especially during the holidays.
Once again, many thanks to The Sentinel for allowing me to share some of my skills and abilities with our friends, families, and community.
Happy New Year!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
127½ Arch St.
Keene
