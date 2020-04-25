My wife and I are writing to thank and to praise our local post office employees. Like everyone else during the current pandemic, we have relied on the U.S. Post Office to deliver books, supplies and other essentials for this difficult time.
We have used both the Winchester and the Swanzey post offices and cannot overstate how impressed we are with their professionalism, efficiency and courtesy. We are not sure what we would do without our local postal service and are extremely thankful to have such dedicated and respectful people running them so efficiently.
Many thanks from two very thankful customers. We are sure that there are many other people in the region who feel the same.
ED McCAUL
111 Old Homestead Highway
Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.