Maps Counseling Services wishes to thank Mascoma Bank for their remarkably efficient and rapid processing of our application for the Payroll Protection Program emergency SBA loan.
Their successful efforts brought hundreds of thousands of dollars of critical support to small businesses like Maps, helping people remain employed as they quarantine and weather this tragic pandemic. Their efforts make it possible for Maps to continue providing compassionate mental health and substance abuse counseling at a critical time when all of us are struggling to cope with the stress of isolation and the fear that comes from the risk of exposure to this virus.
When all of this is over, let’s remember to lift our hats to the many people at Mascoma Bank who worked tirelessly to process hundreds of applications quickly and effectively.
GARY BARNES
Executive Director
Maps Counseling Services
23 Central Square, Suite 300
Keene
