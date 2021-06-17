Daley Whipple Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 799 and Auxiliary thank all of you who supported our George Parker Memorial Buddy Poppy Drive this year.
With your generous donations, we are better prepared to help veterans who are hospitalized, in nursing home care, or otherwise in need, and their families.
Of course, last year we were unable to carry out this important fundraiser at all due to COVID, and were unsure this year about the reception we’d receive. But our volunteers were very much heartened by the kind words of thanks and appreciation for our efforts that many of you expressed, and certainly by your generosity.
George Parker, a WW II veteran and lifelong supporter of the Buddy Poppy Program, would be proud of our great community. On behalf of the Daley Whipple Post 799 and Auxiliary, thank you.
GLORIA RUFF
Auxiliary 799 President
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.