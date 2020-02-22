Most of the dates for elections are set by the state of New Hampshire. Marlborough town and school officials have worked together to set a schedule that allows the school to be free of students when it is used for a polling place, making it safer for all and freeing up parking spaces for the voters.
However, the state values the first-in-the-nation presidential primary; they do not set the date for that election until the very last minute, so local officials can’t factor the date into the school calendar.
The Marlborough School worked out a special schedule that kept students in their classrooms in the academic wing of the building during school hours last Tuesday. When the school buses delivered students, school staff, Unit 29 staff and the Marlborough police were on hand outdoors to move them safely into the building. All of the students had bag lunches and missed out on the use of the cafeteria, library, computer lab and physical education in the gym.
In spite of a snowstorm the day before the election, the Marlborough Public Works Department got the voting booths out of storage, to the school and set up, with the help of Marlborough School maintenance people and an assistant moderator.
The Town Clerk’s Office, supervisors of the checklist and selectmen’s office had all of their bases covered and the volunteer staff of clerks, counters and greeters persevered through a couple of challenging obstacles.
The voters were all respectful, too. Democrats and Republicans working together.
When the N.H. Attorney General’s inspector came by with a seven-page checklist, we got an A+ grade.
I want to thank the people of Marlborough for choosing me as their town moderator. I am not running for re-election, but I will always cherish the honor and memories of serving. Many new people have come forward to help and I am optimistic about the future.
The Sentinel has a limit on the number of individuals that I can list to thank for their help and I would surely exceed that number. Thank you to all.
Sincerely,
EDWARD C. GOODRICH JR.
Town Moderator (soon to be retired)
P.O. Box 132
Marlborough
