I am thankful this year that the presidential race is over. I am grateful for the 161 million who voted. I am particularly thankful that election officials — across the country — resisted pressure to throw out mail-in ballots in order to change the outcome of the election.
I am particularly thankful to the election and town officials in Rindge who worked so diligently to ensure every voter who wanted to vote, could do so safely. The Board of Selectmen: Bob Hamilton, Roberta Oeser and Karl Pruter; along with Charlie Eicher our fair, even-tempered, and responsive town moderator, Lauralei Knight our superb town clerk, our diligent and devoted supervisors of the checklist Karla MacLoud, Lisa Wiley and John McCracken; along with the numerous volunteers from both parties who handed out ballots, worked all day and into the evening; those who showed up as election observers.
You all performed such important work in such challenging circumstances. People from all political persuasions worked for so long to conduct a fair election. I am so proud of your nonpartisan and unceasing efforts that went on for months before election day. In fact, you conducted three elections. There was the traditional voting day on Nov. 3, the “extra” day of in-person voting at the Rec Center and the ongoing absentee election that went on for weeks — all during a pandemic!
Thank you all for sparing no effort, You did a great job!
SUSAN WESSELS
182 Sunridge Road
Rindge
