I am writing this in the sincere hope it somehow gets conveyed to all the good people I want to thank.
On Friday, Dec. 4, at about 2:30 p.m., I was in a car accident on West Swanzey Road, in front of the Monadnock Humane Society.
I wanted to especially thank the kind woman who stopped her car and really went above and beyond; called the police, directed traffic, generally “secured” the scene.
Also, the man behind me who also stopped, called the police and got out to help as well. I believe his name was Travis.
I also want to include, of course, my gratitude and appreciation to the police officers who kindly retrieved articles from the car and conveyed important information to my husband.
And of course the ambulance personnel and the doctors and medical personnel at Cheshire Medical Center.
Although very shaken by this event, I felt so protected and cared for by everyone involved.
Thank you!
SUSAN R. ARMSTRONG
43 Meadow St., Northfield, Mass.
