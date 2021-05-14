The frontline medical workers have done a remarkable job working through this pandemic and are very much appreciated. Not to downplay their efforts, but there are other, less visible, workers that need to be recognized.
From the staff that checks for COVID before you can enter the building, to patient registration staff, to the lab technicians, their receptionists, phlebotomists right up through to the pathologists, the receptionists at each department, dietitians on to the environmental workers who keep the hospital and offices clean clear through to the security and every worker in between, we give thanks.
Everyone employed by the hospital has worked together in their categories to give us the best, safe care they can.
We can support their efforts by wearing masks and social distancing. Working together we can beat this, it will take time and cooperation but we can do it.
ELEANOR BALL
Keene
