Election officials throughout the state received an email this past week from Secretary of State Bill Gardner and from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, thanking everyone involved in the election process on Nov. 3.
I would like to add my thanks to our volunteer greeters, the inspectors of election, supervisors of the checklist, Jaffrey Department of Public Works, the Jaffrey Police Department, the Jaffrey-Rindge School District and to everyone else who helped make the day a successful one.
Thanks, too, to my Assistant Moderator Bernie Hampsey and to Charlie Turcotte. I marvel at the professionalism with which our Town Clerk Kelly Langevin Rollins always does her job so well during stressful times like these.
Most importantly I want to thank you, the voters, not just for exercising your constitutional right, but for being polite and courteous — civil — throughout the process. A first-class job was done by all.
MARC P. TIEGER
Town Moderator
25 Turnpike Road
Jaffrey
