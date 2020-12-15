What a joy, especially this year, for the Kiwanis Club of Keene to continue the annual tradition of Christmas tree lighting and visit with Santa. With all the uncertainties and adjustments to lifestyles, schooling and work that has happened this year, it was important for us to provide the children and our community with something that is positive and gives off those feel good vibes! Of course this could not have happened without the generous support of our sponsors: Fenton Family Dealerships and Keene Monument Company. New this year was the support of Cheshire TV in providing an opportunity for the community to participate in a “virtual” tree lighting.
Christmas would not be Christmas without a visit with Santa. Thank you Santa taking time from your busy schedule to visit with us and for sharing your secret of how to get into those homes on Christmas Eve when no chimney is available. I myself have wondered about that!
Special thanks to the Phil’s Tree Service, Hamblet Electric for helping with the transportation and setup of the tree graciously provided by the Wojinski family. Additionally, setup and decoration could not be completed without the great support of Keene Public Works, fire and police departments. We are fortunate indeed for the generosity of all! Oh and let’s not forget our city manager and council for approving the lights along Main Street to stay on year-round. So many have expressed their appreciation for the festive look and additional brightness in the evening hours.
“Kiwanis is Kids” and Kiwanis Club of Keene focuses our efforts and activities on improving the lives of children in our region. Tree lighting is just one of the many activities we are involved in. Child safety is also very important. Each spring the Kiwanis club hosts a Kool Wheels program that provides bike helmets for 200+ children. Kiwanis supports youth programs that focus on helping children succeed and work together by building confidence, developing leadership and learning the value of community service. The club provides scholarships, camperships and grants for area non-profits that work with children.
Considering a way to become involved? Check out our website: keenekiwanis.org
Again, thank you to our sponsors, club members, volunteers and the community for supporting the work of Kiwanis!
Happy Holidays to All,
ELIZABETH C. SAYRE, President
63 Emerald St., PMB 451
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.