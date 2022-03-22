I want to thank Gov. Sununu for his commitment to veto the congressional redistricting map. New Hampshire is a purple state, and competitive districts that reflect this will ensure those we send to the U.S. Congress will do their best for Granite Staters. Along with gratitude, I want to ask Gov. Sununu to keep his veto pen ready for another redistricting map.
When voters vote, theoretically an elected body should represent voters in equal measure. For example, if equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans voted, the N.H. Senate should have close to equal numbers of Democrat and Republican Senators.
In the case of the currently proposed N.H. Senate redistricting map, even if 50 percent of the voters vote Democrat and 50 percent vote Republican in the next election, 16 Republicans will be sent to the Statehouse and only eight Democrats. If the popular vote goes 50/50, the Senate should be close to 50/50 with 12 Democrats and 12 Republicans, not 16 Republicans and eight Democrats.
Senators elected in easy-win districts are less likely to work in the best interests of their constituents; they don’t have to listen to their constituents to the same degree to win over a majority of voters, or do what’s best for them once in office. The votes of Republican voters in districts that lean Republican count for less, and the votes of Democrats in these same districts matter not at all.
Thank you, Gov. Sununu for vetoing the congressional districts, but keep your veto pen ready for the N.H. Senate map. If you, reader, are also concerned for your vote and your voice in the next 10 years of N.H. Senate elections, let Gov. Sununu know: www.governor.nh.gov/contact-us.
