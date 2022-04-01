To this date, I carry on a tradition my parents left me as a legacy. Each day I read the From the Files column in The Keene Sentinel. This includes both the “50 Years Ago” and “25 Years Ago” entries.
It is truly nostalgic, for at this stage of my life I can remember most of these happenings taking place during these eras. But what a surprise it was for me to open the March 24, 2022, issue of The Sentinel to read “From the Files” that 50 years ago that day the Keene High School Drama Club was staging “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at the Keene Junior High School. It really touched me to see this in print, and I will be forever grateful to The Sentinel for remembering this wonderful occasion.
Why do I sound so sentimental, you ask? Because I was one of those six student actors in the cast. I played the part of Schroeder. I have reached out to my colleagues — the other five student actors, as well as other members of the 1971-72 KHS Drama Club to share this good news. They have replied most pleasingly upon receipt of the printed “From the Files” entry I sent to them.
To The Sentinel — thank you for this unexpected treat. Thank you for remembering us. And thank you for allowing us to revisit a golden time, even for a brief moment. Happy 50th anniversary, Keene High School Drama Club!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.