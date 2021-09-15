“Drop the nattering nabob of negativism.”
That was James Griffin’s sage advice to Keene Sentinel columnist John McGauley.
It was just so full of positivism and optimism, I felt like I was watching Pollyanna.
The GLAD game.
Mr. Griffin, “What do YOU do? And how much do you get paid for what you do?”
Doesn’t really matter to me, but thanks, again, for all of your cheer while encouraging us to drop the “nattering nabob of negativism.”
REBECCA MONTRONE
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.