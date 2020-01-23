This is a big thank you and an accounting to the many folks who come every year to our cut-your-own Christmas tree farm on Forest Avenue in West Swanzey.
Again this year, we will be donating all the proceeds to the Destination Imagination program at the Monadnock High School.
Many of our customers included an extra $5 over the $15 price of the tree. This year, the students at MRHS will have another $2,000 to add to their budget.
These small donations add up and with the many hours that teachers like Gerald Kuhn put in, you helped make this program possible.
I’ve been growing trees for most of 40 years and as I scale back on the number of plantings and the tree fields start to run out, I’ll take this opportunity to thank all the great folks who stuff the honor box to support the Destination Imagination program.
KENNETH GREATBACH
98 Forest Ave.
West Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.