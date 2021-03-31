I want to thank Marilyn Britton (“Governor, lawmakers attacking schools,” March 18) for correcting the dollar numbers in my letter of March 18.
When I use Ms. Britton’s numbers for the per student cost, $19,000/year (vs. my $15,000/year), and correct the town loss of state aid $3,800 (vs. my $7,500), her math shows that towns can SAVE $15,200 ($19,000-$3,800) for each and every student who transfers to a public charter school from the town’s public school.
Ms. Britton’s saving of $15,200 is a lot more money than I calculated each town can save.
Thanks, Ms. Britton.
FRED WARD
Stoddard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.