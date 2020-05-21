I wanted to have a gift sent to my grandson and ordered a chemistry set from Toy City online. Somehow I managed to do something wrong during the checkout procedure, because within the hour the item was delivered to my back porch and not to the required address. I called the store to explain the situation, and was told they would correct it.
They retrieved the set within 15 minutes and I was assured that it would be shipped the next day. Customer service doesn’t get any better than that. It’s just another reason to shop in this wonderful city.
Thank you Steven Levy!
LINDA JACOBSON
