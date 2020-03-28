The Rindge Food Pantry would like to thank the many members of the Rindge community for their generous support to the pantry in this difficult time for many.
The effects of the coronavirus are felt by all of us, but especially by those in need. There are more people who need our services at the moment because of layoffs and/or various business and institutions around us closing. The extra generosity offered will help us get through these difficult times.
The Rindge Food Pantry will remain open, as a drive-thru, for the foreseeable future and all New Hampshire residents are welcome. We are at 1102 Route 119, Rindge; 603-899-5031. We are open every Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m.
STELLA WALLING
Volunteer
1102 Route 119
Rindge
