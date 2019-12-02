Since President John F. Kennedy’s murder in Dallas, 56 years ago, mainstream history and media have actively ignored his positive accomplishments in favor of a Pollyanna image of a promising young president cut down before he could effect positive change.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
Kennedy was responsible for the Peace Corps, the Alliance for Progress, a limited Test Ban Treaty, NASA’s moon program, and an explicit order (NSAM 263) to get ALL U.S. troops out of Vietnam by 1965. In addition, he successfully negotiated the Berlin Crisis of 1961 and the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.
Yet, even more important was Kennedy’s repeated rejection of plans to initiate a nuclear attack on the USSR. This plan, the Single Integrated Operational Plan (SIOP), presented to JFK by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (the military) on July 20, 1961, envisioned a “Pearl Harbor” type of attack on Russia, employing about 3,000 nuclear weapons. Its aim was to destroy the Soviet Union before it developed nuclear parity with the U.S.
That plan never considered the ecological consequences of such an attack. President Kennedy walked out of that meeting, remarking to Secretary of State Dean Rusk, “And, we call ourselves the human race?”
The CIA and Joint Chiefs pushed JFK to invade Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis, though the island was protected by armed Soviet nuclear missiles. Such an invasion surely would have started a nuclear exchange between the superpowers, threatening all humanity. Kennedy wisely ignored their advice and negotiated a peaceful solution.
Later, the CIA and Joint Chiefs proposed “Operation Northwoods,” intended to launch covert false-flag attacks by the U.S. against American planes, ships, or citizens, to be blamed on Cubans to prompt an invasion of Cuba. Kennedy rejected that plan.
In June 1963, JFK was offered another version of SIOP, an unprovoked attack on Russia. Much to the dismay of the CIA and military, he again rejected it.
The bottom line: You and I, our children and grandchildren, are alive because President John F. Kennedy courageously and wisely rejected plans to unnecessarily provoke nuclear war.
Honor President Kennedy by finding out about the realities of U.S. nuclear policy. Consider reading “The Doomsday Machine,” by Daniel Ellsberg.
HARRY BUBB JR.
69 Beaver St.
Keene
Commented
