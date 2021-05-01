I am an emergency physician at Cheshire Medical Center. During the pandemic, many people in our region have expressed appreciation to health care workers. These expressions of support have meant a lot to me.
Many communities and health care systems across the US have not fared as well as ours. This weekend, The Sentinel ran an article on the topic of burnout among health care workers. Poor preparedness is often cited as a contributor to pandemic stress and burnout.
Thankfully, those of us on the “front lines” at CMC/DHK have been supported in every way by our hospital administration. We have had nimble policies based on best evidence. We have had the gear we need to do our jobs safely.
This support from leadership has allowed us to keep our chins up, stay confident and give our patients the best care possible.
With gratitude,
MATTHEW MURRAY
Keene
