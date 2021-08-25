While we have heard a lot about the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill in the past couple weeks, what cannot be lost in the shuffle is how much this bill will help families like mine.
Repairing roads and bridges won’t just create jobs in our communities and grow our economy — it will give us the confidence that the bridges we are driving are safe. Clean drinking water free from PFAS means I don’t have to worry about what’s in the glasses of water I set on our kitchen table before dinner.
These are just some of the real, tangible benefits that this legislation will have for my family and my community. We will be more interconnected with our neighbors, and will have access to better jobs and opportunities.
Thank you, Sen. Hassan and Sen. Shaheen, for all the work you did to help families like mine. New Hampshire families need your continued leadership.
Sincerely,
ANN GOODRICH-BAZAN
Winchester
