Now that the election is over, I would like to thank the voters in Keene’s Ward 2 for electing me to my fourth term as a state representative. I will try my best to make New Hampshire the best place to live.
I would like to thank the people that wrote letters to the editor in my support. I have posted those letters to my Facebook page “John Bordenet for State Rep.” It will be hard to live up to views expressed in them. I will try.
I owe Marilyn Huston my thanks for running a good campaign against me. This is the first time that I have had an opponent in election races. This campaign has been a good learning experience for me. Thank you again.
We should all thank The Keene Sentinel for their work to publish local news. I don’t know how we would be informed about matters without The Sentinel. I love their reporting on local candidates.
I intend to periodically post on my representative Facebook page. Please check it occasionally.
JOHN BORDENET
22 Woodbury St.
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Keene’s Ward 2 in the N.H. House.)
