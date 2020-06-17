I’d like to thank my homemaker, Jeraldine, from Hospice Home Health Care on Marlboro Street in Keene. She has been working with me for quite some time and even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeraldine arrives with protective mask and gloves, doing her job, without complaining.
Her kindness and cheery mood is contagious, and I appreciate all she does to help myself and others.
People as hard working as Jeraldine deserve recognition and thanks.
SALLY WOOD
Court Street
Keene
