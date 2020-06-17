Thank you. Thanks to the workers of the City of Keene who provide me with a reliable clean water supply and manage sewerage disposal for our city. What would I do without you?
While I’m at it, thanks to the people who work to provide me with food, electricity, trash and recycling removal, heating oil, telephone service, house cleaning, Internet and TV cable connection. And especially to the workers of the U.S. Postal Service who help me stay connected to the world.
My civilized life would not be possible without your efforts, and I appreciate it.
Sincerely,
LAWRENCE W. DACHOWSKI
41 Fairview St.
Keene
