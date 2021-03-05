This weekend I did an ultra running endurance event which required me to do a 0.6-mile loop. I circled North Lincoln, Church, Valley and Water streets more times than I can recall.
So many people came out to say hello, wish me well and offer support as I continued my journey. I have been working remotely and have had incredibly limited contact with people. These positive interactions did my heart a world of good and I wanted to publicly acknowledge all of you who took the time to wish a strange man on a strange journey well. It was truly appreciated.
Sincerely,
ROB BRECKENRIDGE
Keene
