I would like to thank the good Samaritan who stopped me at the junction of Route 123 and Route 12 the evening of Oct. 7, as I was driving to Lebanon. Apparently, my lights were not on!
I rarely drive at night, especially in the rain, and my car is fairly new to me. I did not know my lights were not on. The young man alerted me several times by blinking his lights to get me to pull over, but having driven in New Jersey for many years, what that means to me is “Move over so I can pass you, $$##&&&!,” and I didn’t see any way I could pull over to let him pass.
If took me a while but I finally figured out I should stop and see what the problem was. He spent time out in the pouring rain helping me to figure out my lights, then sent me on my way.
He was concerned for my safety and went out of his way to help me. And I am extremely grateful.
MELISSA SUTHERLAND
185 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey
