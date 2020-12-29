“We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.”
— Winston Churchill
Monadnock Regional Middle High School would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Knights of Columbus for donating winter jackets that went directly to our Husky students. These donations make our students not only warm, but cared for. A special thank you to the Knight and Husky alumni, Dirk Doughty for arranging this donation.
Sincerely,
JEANNINE LECLERC
Monadnock Regional Middle High School Wellness Committee
580 Old Homestead Highway
Swanzey
