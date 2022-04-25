Thank you for your support, kindness, by Barbara Johnson Apr 25, 2022 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This is a heartfelt thank you to Janice, Jen and Jordan of Jen’s Fish Market.On Friday, April 8, I left their third anniversary rather ungracefully. These three could not possibly have shown me more kindness or generosity.Thanks a lot to customers in the store. If you want great, fresh seafood and amazing service, Jen’s is on West Street, across from Colony Mill in Keene. Happy third anniversary to Jen’s, and many more.BARBARA JOHNSONKeene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jen Kindness Commerce Generosity Barbara Johnson Anniversary Janice Jordan Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal woman once again 'Naked and Afraid'Satan’s Kingdom in Northfield, MassachusettsPedestrian injured in Main Street crashSerious pedestrian crash on Keene's Main Street raises questionsFormer Keene man ordered to pay $60K in CARES Act fraudAroma Joe's proposes drive-thru coffee shop in KeeneKarla Marie RussellNew research finds canoes discovered in area lake appear to have been made by Native AmericansMichael Richard BeauregardNew restaurant headed for vacant space in Marlborough Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
