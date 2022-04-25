This is a heartfelt thank you to Janice, Jen and Jordan of Jen’s Fish Market.

On Friday, April 8, I left their third anniversary rather ungracefully. These three could not possibly have shown me more kindness or generosity.

Thanks a lot to customers in the store. If you want great, fresh seafood and amazing service, Jen’s is on West Street, across from Colony Mill in Keene.

Happy third anniversary to Jen’s, and many more.

BARBARA JOHNSON

Keene